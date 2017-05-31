Job Opportunity: Executive Director – Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Inc.

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Inc. is seeking a new Executive Director.

The successful candidate must demonstrate ability to function within a not for profit, with entities in 27 different countries.

The Executive Director is responsible for establishing and executing major goals and objectives for the organization: implementing policies established by the Central Executive Board (CEB); providing leadership, direction, and guidance of organization’s activities; analyzing and evaluating the effectiveness of all organizational operations; developing and maintaining organizational structure and effective personnel; coordinating major activities through subordinates and appraise assigned personnel; and representing the organization to regulatory bodies, other agencies, community and civic organizations, donors, funders, supporters, and the public.

Candidates must have strong verbal and written communication skills and must be fluent in Armenian and English to be considered.

A master’s degree is also required to be considered.

For a complete job description please e-mail: ceb@ars1910.org

Candidates must e-mail a resume/CV and two (2) recommendation letters to ceb@ars1910.org