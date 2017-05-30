Latest:

Photos: May 28 Celebrations in Aleppo

ALEPPO, Syria (A.W.)—Thousands of community members celebrated 99th anniversary of the establishment of the First Republic of Armenia on May 28 in Aleppo.

According to Aleppo-based Armenian news outlet Kantsasar, the celebration took place in the courtyard of the Karen Jeppe Armenian School (Jemaran) featuring Armenian singers Mkrtich Mkrtichyan and Arsen Grigorian from Armenia. Several high-ranking guests and community leaders attended the event.

Below are photos of the celebration, courtesy of Studio Venus and Kantsasar.

 

 

  1. avatar Alex // May 30, 2017 at 12:10 pm // Reply

    So Aleppo is safe?

