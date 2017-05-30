ARS Eastern U.S. Announces Winners of 2017 Essay Contest

WATERTOWN, Mass. (A.W.)—On May 30, the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of the Eastern United States Board of Directors released a statement congratulating all the students who participated in the ARS of Eastern USA essay contest, and sent its continuing gratitude to the principals and teachers of the participating schools.

Over 150 students from Armenian schools across the eastern U.S. participated in the annual essay competition. The ARS of Eastern USA, sponsors the annual event for Armenian daily and one-day school students to encourage them to think about matters of importance to the Armenian people and how issues impact their young lives.

This year’s essay topic was “What it means to be an Armenian: Past, Present, and Future?”

Essay Contest judging committee was comprised of ARS members from the Greater New Jersey area, who were appointed by the ARS Eastern USA Board of Regional Directors. The ARS Regional Board Liaison was ungerouhi Margaret Babikian.

The 2017 essay contest judges were ungerouhis Carol Kennelly, Sarine Adishian, Natalie Darakjian, Knar Kiledjian, Hilda Baronian, and Talin Mavlian-Barsemian.

According to the statement, the udging committee members were very impressed by the quality of writings for both the Armenian and the English language essays and commended the students’ efforts.

Participating Armenian One-Day Schools:

Mourad Saturday School, Providence, R.I.

St. Stephen’s Saturday School, Watertown, Mass.

Taniel Varoujan School, Glenview, Ill.

Nareg Saturday School, Ridgefield, N.J.

ARS Zavarian Schools, Detroit, Mich.

Haigazian School, Philadelphia, Pa.

Azezian Yacoubian Armenian School, Conn.

Mesrobian School, Ill.

St. Stepanos Sunday School, Elberon, N.J.

Participating Armenian Everyday Schools:

Armenian Sisters Academy, Pa.

St. Stephen’s Elementary School, Watertown, Mass.

All winners were awarded Amazon gift cards. Congratulations to all.

***

One-Day Schools

Armenian

Grades 3 and 4

1st Place

Lara Telbelian/ARS Zavarian Schools, Detroit, Mich.

2nd Place

Areney Tokmakjian/Taniel Varoujan School, Glenview, Ill.

3rd Place

Sevak Dukenjian/St. Stephen’s Saturday School, Mass.

Grades 5 and 6

1st Place

Talin Chalikian/Mourad Saturday School, Providence, R.I.

2nd Place

Eliz Dedeian/Mourad Saturday School, Providence, R.I.

3rd Place

Vartine Kechejian/St. Stephen’s Saturday School, Mass.

Jacqueline Lucine Schmeizl/Azezian Yacoubian School, Conn.

Grades 7 and 8

1st Place

Alex Varjabedian/Narek School, Ridgefield, N.J.

2nd Place

Ani Ourfalian/St. Stephen’s Saturday School, Mass.

3rd Place

Nare Parseghian/St. Stephen’s Saturday School, Mass.

Giselle Krikorian/Mesrobian School, Granite City, Ill.



One-Day Schools

English

Grades 3 and 4

1st Place

Apcar Simon/Taniel Varoujan School, Glenview, Ill.

2nd Place

Talar Panossian/Taniel Varoujan School, Glenview, Ill.

Sosse Papazian/Taniel Varoujan School, Glenview, Ill.

3rd Place

Sarkis Marrin/St. Stepanos Sunday School, Elberon, N.J.

Alek Banklian/Taniel Varoujan School, Glenview, Ill.

Grades 5 and 6

1st Place

Talar Hovsepian/Haigazian School, Philadelphia, Pa.

2nd Place

Serana Antoine/St. Stephens School, Watertown, Mass.

3rd Place

Lilia Alaverdyan/Taniel Varoujan School, Glenview, Ill.

Grades 7 and 8

1st Place

Isabel Esenyan/Haigazian School, Philadelphia, Pa.

2nd Place

Nina Takvorian/Narek School, Ridgefield, N.J.

3rd Place

Alex Esenyan/Haigazian School, Philadelphia, Pa.

Everyday Schools

Armenian

Grades 3 and 4

1st Place

Talin Halebian/St. Stephen’s Elementary School, Watertown, Mass.

2nd Place

Kakig Minasian/St. Stephen’s Elementary School, Watertown, Mass.

3rd Place

Neshan Shamlian/Armenian Sisters’ Academy, Radnor, Pa.

Grades 5 and 6

1st Place

Zepure Merdinian/ St. Stephen’s Elementary School, Watertown, Mass.

2nd Place

Nairi Bouloutian/Armenian Sisters’ Academy, Radnor, Pa.

3rd Place

Krikor Eskenderian/St. Stephen’s Elementary School, Watertown, Mass.

Grades 7 and 8

1st Place

Aren Dardarian/ Armenian Sisters’ Academy, Radnor, Pa.

2nd Place

Ani Dardarian/Armenian Sisters’ Academy, Radnor, Pa.

3rd Place

Kevork Zeybari/ Armenian Sisters’ Academy, Radnor, Pa.

Everyday Schools

English

Grades 3 and 4

1st Place

Zana Eberlin/Armenian Sisters Academy, Radnor, Pa.

Grades 5 and 6

1st Place

Liliana Yacoubian/Armenian Sisters Academy, Radnor, Pa.

2nd Place

Solal Wanamaker/Armenian Sisters Academy, Radnor, Pa.