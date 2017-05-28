ARF Eastern U.S. Announces Conference to Mark Centennial of First Republic

WATERTOWN, Mass. (A.W.)—The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern United States Central Committee has announced plans to hold a large-scale conference in 2018, devoted to the First Republic of Armenia. The conference will be held in May, in New York City, on the occasion of the Republic’s Centennial.

“We are pleased to launch this exciting and important initiative,” stated conference co-chair Antranig Kasbarian. “In doing so, we hope to use the Centennial as a tool to educate our communities, highlight the First Republic’s role in developing Armenian sovereignty, and to draw worthy lessons that apply to our statehood today.”

The conference will consist of multiple panels including the Republic’s internal dynamics, foreign policy, territorial disputes, as well as its larger balance sheet covering accomplishments as well as criticisms. Invitations are being extended to a wide array of scholars and activists, representing diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise.

The conference is part of a larger series of activities devoted to the Republic’s Centennial. Further activities will be announced in the next few months, as they become available.