OSCE Mission Monitors the LoC; Azerbaijan Does not Lead Mission to Front Line

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh—On May 25, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact (LoC) between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the west of Seysulan settlement of the Martakert region.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. No violation of the ceasefire regime was registered. However, according to a statement released by the Artsakh Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its front-line positions and in violation of arrangements reached on the procedure of conducting a monitoring used a surveillance aerostat.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the OSCE CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain). The monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.

From the opposite side of the LoC, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and staff member of the Office of the OSCE CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).