Armenia Condemns Manchester Terrorist Attack

YEREVAN (A.W.)— On May 23, Armenia joined a series of countries condemning the terrorist attack in the United Kingdom, which claimed the lives of 22 people and injured over 50.

A suicide bomber killed the 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena that was attended by thousands, mostly teenagers, on May 22.

Armenian President Serge Sarkisian sent a letter of condolences to British Prime Minister Theresa May following the attack, expressing support to the British people and the families of the victims.

“Armenia strongly condemns such inhumane acts and is determined to continue throughout the joint efforts fight against violence and terror,” read a part of the letter.

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian reiterated Armenia’s condemnation of the bombing as he held a joint press conference with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini after the latest session of the Armenia-EU Cooperation Council in Brussels.

“Our thoughts and sentiments are with the victims and families of those who were affected by this horrible attack and I would also like to express our solidarity to the authorities and the people of the United Kingdom,” said Nalbandian in the beginning of his remarks.

Armenian soccer star Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Machester Unites also tweeted, “Stay strong Manchester! My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by last night’s horrible attack.”