Turkey Summons U.S. Ambassador; Blames U.S. Security Personnel for Turkish Attack in D.C.

Hamparian: ‘Erdogan’s Adding Insult to Injury. Having Ordered this Attack, He’s Now Accusing U.S. Police of Aggression’

WASHINGTON (A.W.)—The Ambassador of the Unites States of America in Ankara John R. Bass was summoned to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 22, to protest the “aggressive and unprofessional action against Turkish security personnel” on May 16 in Washington, D.C.

According to Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, written and verbal protest was delivered “due to the aggressive and unprofessional actions taken, contrary to diplomatic rules and practices, by U.S. security personnel towards the close protection team of H.E Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey.”

On May 16, a group of peaceful demonstrators protesting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit to the United States, were attacked by pro-Erdogan groups—including members of Erdogan’s security team—at the Sheridan Circle near the residence of the Turkish Ambassador to the U.S.

There has been much congressional outrage over the Turkish security team’s brutal beat-down of peaceful protesters after several videos of the incident emerged, one of which suggests that Erdogan may have ordered the attack.

During the meeting with the Ambassador, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the “lapses of security” experienced during Erdogan’s stay in Washington, which were” caused by the inability of U.S. authorities to take sufficient precautions at every stage of the official program.”

Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Executive Director Aram Hamparian strongly condemned the decision to summon the Ambassador, in comments made to the Armenian Weekly. “Erdogan’s adding insult to injury. Having ordered this attack, he’s now accusing U.S. police of aggression. This dictator is acting with absolute disdain for America—our values, our police, and our people,” said Hamparian.

The ANCA has also called for the expulsion of Turkey’s Ambassador to the U.S. Visit www.anca.org/Erdogan to take action.