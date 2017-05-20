Armenian Serviceman Karen Danielyan Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Armenian serviceman Karen Danielyan (b. 1996) was killed by Azerbaijani fire on May 20, at a military outpost in the northern direction of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact (LoC). According to a press statement released by the Artsakh Defense Ministry, Danielyan suffered a fatal gunshot wound at around 7:20 a.m.

“The Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense shares the heavy grief of the loss, extending its condolences to the family, the loved ones, and the fellow servicemen of the deceased,” read a part of the statement, which also said that an investigation has been launched to find out the details of the incident.

According to a separate statement released by the Ministry, Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire regime along the LoC over 100 times on the night of May 19-20, firing more than 1,750 shots toward Artsakh front-line forces, with different-caliber weaponry.

The Azerbaijani side fired 32 anti-tank grenades in the eastern direction of the LoC and seven 60 mm mortars in the northern direction. Artsakh army front-line units took actions in response.