Donate Blood to Save a Life: The AAMA Hosts its 3rd Annual Blood Drive at the ACEC

BOSTON, Mass.—The Greater Boston community has come together once again to selflessly serve those in need.

April 9 marked the third annual Blood Drive of the Armenian American Medical Association (AAMA) of the Greater Boston Area in commemoration of the 102nd Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The event took place in and was co-sponsored by the Armenian Cultural and Education Center (ACEC) in Watertown, Mass.

Twenty-four volunteers were present to take part in gifting Blood for Memory, a worldwide movement to save a life by donating blood in honor and remembrance of the victims of genocide and crimes against humanity. All blood donations were safely and professionally coordinated by the blood mobile unit of the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center, made possible through the support of the Friends of Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Friends of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Please visit http://www.aamaboston.org/ for further details and photographs of the event.

Learn more about the Blood for Memory project at: www.bloodformemory.org.

Give blood and make a lifesaving difference! If you wish to donate but were unable to attend the drive, you may contact the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women’s Hospital by calling (888)-LETS-GIV (538-7448).