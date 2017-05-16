Areg Balayan from Artsakh Wins Aurora Photo Competition

Maria Fernanda Moreno Beltran on Colombia Wins Best Short Film

On May 16, Aurora Humanitarian Initiative opened the photo exhibition “Capturing Humanity” at Dalan Art Gallery in Yerevan, where a selection of the photos submitted for the Aurora Photo Exhibition are displayed. At the opening of the exhibition the Initiative announced the winners of the Aurora Photo and Short Film Competitions.

Areg Balayan from Artsakh won the photo competition with the photo “Finally, some rest.” Sargis Bulghadaryan (Armenia) took the second place with “Everyday water issue in Tlik village,” while Visarut Sankham (Thailand) took the third place with the photo “Behind Tin Walls.”

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative granted special awards to Anahit Hayrapetyan (Armenia) for “Refugee father and son in Artsakh” photo and Ana Caroline de Lima (Brazil) for “Rajashtani boy.”

“Provoking, compassionate and impassioned, the images submitted for the first Aurora Photo Contest were compelling. Thought provoking. Having judged many contests over the years, the caliber and quality of the photography submitted was stellar for an award that recognizes issues of acute importance to all of us around the world,” said John Stanmeyer, the chairperson of the Aurora Photo Competition jury.

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative awards $2,500 (USD) to the photographer of the best image. Second and third places receive awards of $1,500 and $1,000 respectively.

The winner of the Aurora Short Film Competition was the animated film “The desire” by Maria Fernanda Moreno Beltran (Colombia), “The Youngest Girl in the Minefield” by Aza Andreasyan (Armenia) took the second prize and “Father” by Yevgeni Vasiltsov (Ukraine) took third place. As per the professional jury’s decision, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative granted special awards to two participants: Hayk Kbeyan for “Christmas Tree” (Armenia) and Santiago Arcos Veintimilla for “The Skin of Palestine” (Ecuador).

“These competitions have broadened the humanitarian movement initiated by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. We are joined by thousands of talented young people from over 50 countries who illustrated their own vision on the ideas of humanity and gratitude,” said Arman Jilavian, a jury member of both competitions and CEO of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. “I thank all participants who helped us to visually reflect our mission and ideas at the eve of the 2017 Aurora Prize Events.”

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative awards $4,000 to the director of the best film. Second and third places will receive $2,000 and US$1,500 award respectively. Ten awardees of two competitions get unique opportunity to be present at the 2017 Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, in Yerevan.

Aurora Photo and Short Film Competitions were launched in Dec. 2016. Over 1,200 photos from 48 countries and 184 films from 27 countries were submitted for the competitions.

“Capturing Humanity” exhibition presents 28 photos of 23 photographers from 13 countries. It will be open for the visitors until June 6, at Dalan Art Gallery (Abovyan 12, 2nd floor, Yerevan).