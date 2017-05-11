Shant TV Cameraman Wounded After Azerbaijani Forces Fire at Armenian TV Crew

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Shant TV cameraman Davit Atoyan was wounded after his crew was fired at by Azerbaijani forces at the northern direction of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact (LoC) at around 6 p.m. on May 10. According to the television company, Azerbaijani forces fired at a vehicle carrying the crew with large-caliber weaponry.

Atoyan was rushed to a military hospital in Stepanakert.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has since admitted to the shooting, reported the Azerbaijan-based Haqqin.az news agency. “The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced that the [Azerbaijan military] divisions opened fire in response to the shooting of Azerbaijani positions, from Armenia Armed Forces’ covert vehicle that had no distinctive sign of media, or a civic organization, and presumably belonged to Armenian Shant TV,” read the report.

The Artsakh Ministry of Defense released a statement announcing that an investigation of the incident is underway.