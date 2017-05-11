Azerbaijan Continues to Violate Ceasefire; Moves Tanks Towards Talish

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)— The Artsakh Defense Ministry reported that Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire more than 65 times on May 10-11, firing over 1,700 shots in the direction of Armenian positions.

The Azerbaijani army also moved ten tanks towards the village of Talish on May 10, at about 1:30 p.m. Later, at around 2:55 p.m., the tanks returned to their initial locations.

The Azerbaijani forces used weapons of different caliber including 82mm mortar (four shells) and D-44 cannon (eight shells) as they targeted the Martakert region. The Artsakh Defense Forces took necessary measures to respond to Azerbaijani forces and continued to carefully observe the Line of Contact (LoC).