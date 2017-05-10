Four Suspects Detained in Azerbaijani Apple Case

YEREVAN (A.W.)— Four suspects were recently detained in the case regarding the import of Azerbaijani apples in Armenia, reported the Special Investigative Service (SIS) of Armenia.

An investigation that had been launched under Article 1(205) of the Criminal Code of Armenia revealed that a group of Armenian citizens illegally imported shipments of agricultural goods, including Azerbaijani apples from Georgia.

Residents of Yerevan with the support of residents from the Tavush province illegally imported and were selling large amounts of agricultural products that included apples from Azerbaijan. These products were not declared and registered with authorities.

According to reports, illegal imports have been going on from January-April 2017 through the Bagratashen border crossing. Those responsible have failed to pay over 7 million dram in taxes prescribed by law. By selling the imported goods illegally to the Malatia market, they also avoided the turnover tax, which is about 9 million dram.

The suspects from Yerevan who imported the goods have been charged under Article 188 and Article 205(1) while those who assisted have been charged under Article 38-188 and Article 205 (1) of the Criminal Code.

The investigation is still ongoing.