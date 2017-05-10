‘Let’s Party! @The Kitchen’ to Benefit the Armenian Heritage Park

BOSTON, Mass.—Talented chefs will be preparing much-loved dishes during “Let’s Party! @the Kitchen” at the Boston Pubic Market on June 9. The fabulous evening will celebrate great food to taste while mixing, mingling, and supporting the Armenian Heritage Park Fund for Year Round Care. Advance reservations only.

Andrew Janjigian, chef/baking instructor, America’s Test Kitchen and senior editor, Cook’s Illustrated Magazine will begin the evening demonstrating Choreg, a “new recipe” certain to receive rave reviews. Prior to his tenure at America’s Test Kitchen and as an associate editor for Cook’s Illustrated, Andrew Janjigian was an organic chemist, chef, mushroom cultivator, oven builder, and cooking instructor. He teaches workshops on bread and pizza baking at King Arthur Flour, the Kneading Conference in Skowhegan, Maine, and out of his kitchen classroom in Cambridge. Prior to joining Cook’s Illustrated, he worked as an organic chemist at Genzyme Corporation, and as a line cook in restaurants in New York City and Boston. He earned a Master’s Degree in mycology from Harvard University, and teaches occasional workshops on mushroom foraging and cultivation.