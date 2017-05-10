Armenian Serviceman Killed at Military Base; Investigation Underway

YEREVAN (A.W.)—On May 10, Armenian Defense Army serviceman Gagik Mesropyan (b. 1997) died as he was being rushed to the hospital after he was shot at a military base in northern Armenia.

According to preliminary reports, the death is believed to be caused by negligent gunfire by a fellow serviceman, who violated the precautions of handling a firearm.

A criminal case has been launched to further investigate the details of the incident.

The Armenian Defense Ministry published a statement offering condolences to the friends and family of the killed soldier.