Three Artsakh Soldiers Drown in Tragic Accident

Servicemen Ruben Barseghyan (b. 1998), Raphael Bisharyan (b. 1997), and Ruben Mnatsakanyan (b. 1998) Die in Accident

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Three Artsakh servicemen—Ruben Barseghyan (b. 1998), Raphael Bisharyan (b. 1997), and Ruben Mnatsakanyan (b. 1998)—died on May 8, as a result of a tragic vehicle accident. According to a press statement released by the Artsakh Defense Ministry, the three servicemen drowned in a reservoir near their military unit.

After a search operation, the bodies of two of the servicemen— Ruben Barseghyan and Raphael Bisharyan—were recovered. According to the Ministry, the search operation is still underway to recover Ruben Mnatsakanyan’s body. An investigation has also been launched by the Ministry, to find out the details about the accident.

The Ministry also expressed its grief and offered condolences to servicemen’s family, friends, and fellow soldiers.