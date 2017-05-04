Armenian Village Mayor Targeted in Assassination Attempt

NORASHEN, Armenia (A.W.)—An assassination attempt was made by a gunman on Norayr Grigoryan, the Mayor of Norashen in the Ararat province of Armenia, several Armenian news outlets reported.

According to reports, the police received a report from Artashat Medical Center on May 3 about a patient who had suffered gunshot wounds while driving the mayor. When the police were dispatched to the scene, they saw that the victim’s car had been blocked by another vehicle and had suffered gunshots.

The car was on the way from the village of Verin Artashat to Artashat. Police are still searching for those responsible for the shooting.

The village Mayor Norayr Grigoryan told Hetq news that he was unsure who would be firing at his car. “I have no enemies. I am neither a political activist nor a serious businessman. There haven’t been any incidents,” Grigoryan said. The police are still investigating the incident.