Nalbandian and Tillerson Compliment U.S.-Armenia Relations

YEREVAN (A.W.)—Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson recently exchanged letters on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations, according to a press statement released by Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 2.

In his message to Tillerson, Minister Nalbandian noted the development of the relationship and the successes the two countries have achieved in the process. Nalbandian added that the U.S. was the first country to establish its embassy in Yerevan and stand by Armenia in its first years of re-independence.

The statement explained that the two countries have maintained a strong cooperation in international organizations that have addressed pressing issues. It also added that the Armenian Foreign Minister expressed confidence that the U.S.-Armenia Task Force and the Trade and Investment Council have provided a useful framework for advancing economic cooperation.

“Minister Nalbandian notes that Armenia highly values the important role played by the United States as a Co-Chair of the [Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe] OSCE Minsk Group and reiterates Armenia’s determination to continue the joint efforts together with the Co-Chairs aimed at exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabagh conflict,” read the statement.

In his message, Tillerson expressed his appreciation of the partnership between Armenia and the U.S. and noted that Armenian-Americans play an essential role in the development of relations between the two countries.

“Speaking of the future of the Armenian-American relations, Rex Tillerson emphasizes that the United States will continue the cooperation with the Government, business sector, and the civil society of Armenia over initiatives that advance security, democracy and the economic development,” read the statement.

Tillerson also stressed that U.S. investments in Armenia have reached “historic levels” in recent years and that there is still a great deal of potential to further expand trade and economic ties.

In a statement on April 4, the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan gave a positive assessment of the Parliamentary Elections in Armenia. Although there were some minor irregularities, the embassy said that the electronic anti-fraud equipment installed at polling stations helped to prevent more serious violations.