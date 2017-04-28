Third Artsakh Serviceman Killed in the Last Week

Mher Arzumanyan (b. 1998) is the Third Artsakh Soldier Killed in the Last Week, after Karen Avetisyan (b. 1998) was Killed on April 25 and Narek Harutyunyan (b. 1997) was Killed on April 24

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)— Armenian serviceman Mher Arzumanyan (b. 1998) was killed by Azerbaijani fire on April 28, at a protection area of an Artsakh Defense Army unit in the southern direction of the Line of Contact (LoC).

An investigation has been launched to figure out the details of the incident, said the Artsakh Defense Ministry in a statement.

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regiment over 35 times on the night of April 27-28, firing more than 440 shots at Armenian positions with different caliber weapons.

The Armenian Defense Army took necessary retaliatory measures to protect their military positions.

Arzumanyan is the third soldier killed in the last week, after Karen Avetisyan (b. 1998) was killed on April 25 and Narek Harutyunyan (b. 1997) was killed on April 24.

Meanwhile, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported that the Office of the Personal Representative of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson in Office conducted a monitoring at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on April 27, near Kayan village of Armenia’s northeast Tavush province.

From the Armenian side, the monitoring was carried out by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson in Office Gennady Petrica and Martin Schuster. No ceasefire violations were registered during the monitoring.

Prior to the monitoring, the OSCE representatives in Tavush were informed of the current situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and were given statistics of Azerbaijani violations at the Armenian border. The Armenian side made it clear that Azerbaijani forces regularly fire shots towards villages and roads in northeast Armenia.

The OSCE officials thanked the Armenian side for the information that was presented and stated that it will be included in their reports.