Armenian MFA Spokesperson Blasts Baku as Armenian, Azerbaijani, and Russian Ministers Meet in Moscow

Armenian Serviceman Killed Earlier on April 28, in Latest Azerbaijani Ceasefire Violation

MOSCOW, Russia (A.W.)—Armenian Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan condemned Baku on April 28, for its latest violation of the ceasefire that left an Armenian serviceman dead earlier in the day.

“Baku is again demonstrating that the negotiation process is not important to it… Otherwise, it would not have endangered the process on the day of the foreign ministers’ meeting by blatantly violating the ceasefire again,” Balayan told the Armenia’s Armenpress news agency.

On April 28, Mher Arzumanyan (b. 1998) became the third soldier killed in the last week, after Karen Avetisyan (b. 1998) was killed on April 25 and Narek Harutyunyan (b. 1997) was killed on April 24.

Balayan’s comments were made after a working meeting of Edward Nalbandian, Sergey Lavrov and Elmar Mammadyarov, Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, respectively, took place in Moscow. The April 28 meeting was initiated by Minister Lavrov.

“By resorting to such a provocation at a time when everyone awaits the results of the Moscow meeting, Baku is making it clear that it does not care about those results,” Balayan added.

During the meeting discussions on the advancement of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh) negotiation process were continued. The necessity of implementing the agreements reached at the summits in Vienna and St.Petersburg, held in May and June 2016, was emphasized.

“The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan expressed gratitude to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia for his continuous efforts aimed at peaceful settlement of the conflict. The Ministers agreed to continue contacts with regards to all the issues discussed,” read a part of the statement released by the Armenian Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The Ministers were then joined by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-chairs—Ambassadors of Russia, U.S, and France, as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.