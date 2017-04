About Hasmik Baghdasaryan 1 Articles)

Hasmik Baghdasaryan is a first year graduate student at the Columbia University School of Social Work. She completed her undergraduate studies at UC Santa Barbara, with a double major in Sociology and Slavic Languages and Literature. She is currently the Development Project Manager for the Hidden Road Initiative— a student-run, non-profit organization, which holds educational summer camps in various Armenian villages and carries out school/kindergarten renovation projects in those villages as necessary.