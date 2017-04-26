Another Armenian Serviceman Killed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Armenian serviceman Karen Avetisyan (b. 1998) was killed on April 25, at a protection area of an Artsakh Defense Army unit in the northern direction of the Line of Contact (LoC). According to a press statement released by the Artsakh Defense Ministry, it is still unclear how Avetisyan received the fatal shot.

An investigation has been launched to find out the details of the incident.

A day earlier, at around 5:50 p.m. on April 24, another Armenian serviceman, Narek Harutyunyan (b. 1997), was killed by Azerbaijani fire. According to a press statement released by the Artsakh Defense Ministry, the incident took place at a protection area of an Artsakh Defense Army military unit in the eastern direction of the LoC.

Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire along the LoC around 55 times, on the night of April 25-26. According to a separate press statement released by the Ministry, Azerbaijani forces fired more than 650 shots on Armenian servicemen, using various caliber weaponry.