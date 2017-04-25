Armenian Soldier Killed by Azerbaijani Fire on April 24

Serviceman Narek Harutyunyan (b. 1997) Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Armenian serviceman Narek Harutyunyan (b. 1997) was killed by Azerbaijani fire at around 5:50 p.m., on April 24. According to a press statement released by the Artsakh Defense Ministry, the incident took place at a protection area of an Artsakh Defense Army military unit in the eastern direction of the Line of Contact (LoC).

Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime along the LoC more than 50 times, firing over 800 shots towards Armenian servicemen on the night of April 24-25. According to the Ministry’s statement, Azerbaijani forces used various caliber weaponry, firing at the eastern and southeastern directions of the LoC.

“The Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense shares the heavy grief of the loss, extending its condolences to the family, the loved ones, and the fellow servicemen of the deceased,” read a part of the statement, which also said that Artsakh army front-line units took actions in response.