‘The Children of Vank’ to be Screened at Columbia April 26

Discussion with Filmmaker and Scholars to Follow

NEW YORK—A screening of the documentary film The Children of Vank will be held at Columbia University on April 26 at 7:45 p.m.

In the documentary, descendants of Armenian survivors of the genocide in Dersim, Turkey, reconnect with their lost Armenian identity. The documentary explores questions of belonging, memory, and the long shadow of genocide haunting Islamized Armenians in Turkey today.

The screening will be followed by a brief discussion featuring The Children of Vank Filmmaker Nezahat Gündoğan, Oral Historian Eylem Delikanli (Columbia University), and demography and Armenian village history expert George Aghjayan. Dr. Khatchig Mouradian (Columbia University) will moderate the discussion.

The event, sponsored by the Armenian Center at Columbia University, Research Institute on Turkey, and the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) / Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Lecture Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues, will be held at Hamilton 717, Columbia University (1130 Amsterdam Ave, New York, N.Y. 10027).