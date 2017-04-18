Congressman Pallone Says Turkey Moving Towards ‘Authoritarian Rule’ After Referendum

WASHINGTON (A.W.)—Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-N.J.) issued a statement on April 18, voicing his concern about the recent referendum in Turkey.

“I am deeply concerned that the results from the referendum in Turkey will move one of our most important allies even further away from democracy and towards authoritarian rule,” read a part of the statement, which also called on the United States government to work to preserve democratic institutions in Turkey and not “serve as a rubber stamp for strong handed tactics that moves Turkey further away from a free, fair and open government.”

Congressman Pallone’s statement can be read below.

The numerous reported voting irregularities also suggests that this narrow victory for the consolidation of executive power lacks legitimacy and does not represent the will of the Turkish people. With most of the free world viewing the results in Turkey with skepticism and concern, it is unfathomable that President Trump called to congratulate President Erdogan. The United States should work to preserve democratic institutions in Turkey and around the world, not serve as a rubber stamp for strong handed tactics that moves Turkey further away from a free, fair and open government.