Protest to Take Place at Boston’s Turkish Consulate on April 24

On April 24, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Sardarabad gomideutiun and the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF-YOARF) Boston “Nejdeh” chapter will hold a protest at the Turkish Consulate in Boston to demand recognition and reparations for the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman-Turkish government in 1915-23.

The protest will begin at 12 p.m. at the Turkish Consulate with the delivery of the letter of demands for reparations, followed by a demonstration. The event will run until approximately 1:30 p.m.

The AYF asks those in the community who have the “We Demand Reparations” t-shirts to wear them. T-shits will be available to participants who do not already have one.

The ARF and the AYF urge the local Armenian community to join them in this rally to demand justice for the 1.5 million lives lost at the hands of the Turkish government, and for the reparations owed to the Armenian people who were forcibly driven from their homeland

A bus will be departing from St. Stephens Armenian Apostolic Church of Watertown at 11 a.m. and returning from the Consulate at the conclusion of the event.