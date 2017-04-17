Latest:

Armenian Genocide ​and Holocaust ​​Recognized at R.I. State House

By on April 17, 2017 in Headline, New England // 6 Comments // // Print

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (A.W.)—A​n historic event took place at the Rhode Island State House on April 13​,​ as the Armenian Genocide and the Jewish Holocaust were recognized together in a resolution introduced by ​​State Representative Katherine Kazarian. ​State Representative J. Aaron Regunberg collaborated​with Rep. Kazarian to ​​introduce the joint resolution.

Armenian, Jewish and South​e​ast Asian communities with both Armenian priests, Rep. Kazarian, Rep. Regunberg, and Rep. Garabedian.

Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello​ ​read the names of the representatives ​in support of the resolution and ​concluded with the following words, “​T​he resolution passes unanimously.​” This is the first time a resolution commemorating both devastating crimes against humanity has been introduced and passed in the R.I. State Legislature, and it coincides with the fact that both the Armenian Genocide and Jewish Holocaust are being remembered on the same date this year, April 24.

​Rev. Fr. Shnork Souin of St​s​. Sahag and Mesrob Armenian ​Apostolic ​Church opened the session with a prayer, thanking the State of Rhode Island for always doing the right thing ​in recognizing the horrific crime of genocide​. He was joined by ​Rev. Fr. Kapriel Nazarian of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian ​Apostolic ​Church​,​ as well as a large ​number​ of Armenians​,​ including Armenian National Committee of R.I. (ANC-R.I.) Chair​,​ Ani Haroian​,​ and the Honorable Aram Garabedian. ​Many members of the newly formed Holocaust and Genocide Education Committee were also in attendance.​

The Armenian flag centered behind the dais with Speaker Mattiello at his chair.

The Providence Homenetmen Scouts served as flag bearers.

It was noted by the Speaker that both the Armenian and Jewish communities have contributed to the betterment of ​the State of Rhode Island in spite of such tragic histories.

The ​S​tate recently passed a ​law requiring that the schools in R.I. teach about the Holocaust and Genocide, includ​ing​ the Armenian Genocide.

  1. avatar Stuart Abrams // April 17, 2017 at 1:13 pm // Reply

    a must read for everyone

  2. avatar Stuart Abrams // April 17, 2017 at 1:13 pm // Reply

    important

  3. avatar anahid // April 18, 2017 at 2:45 am // Reply

    Good idea, this was the only way we could push our genocide for recognition. After all Jwish voice is much stronger in America than our little nation’s.

    • avatar Levon // July 28, 2017 at 8:06 am //

      little nation ?????anyone from any country who says that he’s /her’s nation is little… is not worth to be from that nation especially the great armenian nation? … i beg you… don’t speak like that about your route.
      it’s good to be humble .. no nation on this earth is small or little , the difference is there are nations , and there are hordes

  4. avatar George Baryawno // April 18, 2017 at 5:25 am // Reply

    Why don`t you mention about the Assyrian and Greek genocide 1915?
    We Assyrian Always mention the Armenian and Greek genocide when we talk about genocide of 1915 – in Assyrian Cales SEYFO!

  5. avatar john // April 18, 2017 at 11:30 am // Reply

    Anahid, Jews are a little nation, too. But because they’re more cohesive than us, they could make their voice heard. Something we, as a nation, should learn from them…

