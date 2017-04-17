Armenian Genocide ​and Holocaust ​​Recognized at R.I. State House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (A.W.)—A​n historic event took place at the Rhode Island State House on April 13​,​ as the Armenian Genocide and the Jewish Holocaust were recognized together in a resolution introduced by ​​State Representative Katherine Kazarian. ​State Representative J. Aaron Regunberg collaborated​with Rep. Kazarian to ​​introduce the joint resolution.

Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello​ ​read the names of the representatives ​in support of the resolution and ​concluded with the following words, “​T​he resolution passes unanimously.​” This is the first time a resolution commemorating both devastating crimes against humanity has been introduced and passed in the R.I. State Legislature, and it coincides with the fact that both the Armenian Genocide and Jewish Holocaust are being remembered on the same date this year, April 24.

​Rev. Fr. Shnork Souin of St​s​. Sahag and Mesrob Armenian ​Apostolic ​Church opened the session with a prayer, thanking the State of Rhode Island for always doing the right thing ​in recognizing the horrific crime of genocide​. He was joined by ​Rev. Fr. Kapriel Nazarian of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian ​Apostolic ​Church​,​ as well as a large ​number​ of Armenians​,​ including Armenian National Committee of R.I. (ANC-R.I.) Chair​,​ Ani Haroian​,​ and the Honorable Aram Garabedian. ​Many members of the newly formed Holocaust and Genocide Education Committee were also in attendance.​

The Providence Homenetmen Scouts served as flag bearers.

It was noted by the Speaker that both the Armenian and Jewish communities have contributed to the betterment of ​the State of Rhode Island in spite of such tragic histories.

The ​S​tate recently passed a ​law requiring that the schools in R.I. teach about the Holocaust and Genocide, includ​ing​ the Armenian Genocide.