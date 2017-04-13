‘The Promise’ Gets Star-Studded Red Carpet Treatment in Hollywood Premiere  

Cher, the Kardashians, and Several Celebrities Attend Film’s LA Premiere

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (A.W.)—Hollywood superstars joined the star-studded cast of The Promise on the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 12, for the Los Angeles premiere of the film. Armenian-American singer and actress Cher, Armenian-American reality stars Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, actor and director Sylvester Stallone, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and a host of other celebrities and activists came together to take in director Terry George’s historical drama set during the Armenian Genocide.

The Promise stars Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac, and Charlotte Le Bon, and has had several high-profile screenings around the world, including at the Vatican and in London, which was attended by George and Amal Clooney.

“So proud of the movie #ThePromise. Everyone please go see it and finally hear the story of the Armenian people,” Kim Kardashian tweeted shortly following the screening.

The Promise’s Hollywood premiere comes seven months after the film’s world premiere, which took place at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Sept. 11, 2016. The film had the honor of being designated as one of the gala presentations of the prestigious festival.

“The movie leaves viewers with the weight of the experiences of those who perished and those who fought to survive. Armenian and non-Armenians alike feel the same depth of pain, which shows that genocide recognition and prevention are a common cause for all humanity,” wrote Harout Kassabian, who reported from the TIFF world premiere for the Armenian Weekly.

The Promise will be released in mainstream theaters across the United States and Canada on April 21. Produced by the legendary Kirk Kerkorian’s Survival Pictures, all proceeds from the film will be donated to non-profit organizations, the first time for a film of this scale.

In addition to the release in the United States and Canada on April 21, The Promise will also be released in the Middle East (Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, UAE, Yemen) on April 20; in Armenia and Russia on April 27; in the United Kingdom on April 28; in Poland on May 5; in Australia on May 25; in Thailand on June 1; in Spain on June 2; in Belgium on June 14; in the Netherlands on June 15; in Singapore on June 22; in South Africa on June 23 and in Italy on August 24.

The grassroots campaign to ensure the box-office success of The Promise has been a worldwide effort supported by a joint coalition of Armenian organizations in North America.