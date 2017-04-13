Artsakh Servicemen and Their Families Receive Keys to New Apartments

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh— On April 12, Artsakh Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan partook at the opening ceremony of three buildings constructed for the families of servicemen of the Artsakh Armed Forces.

The head of the Executive and Minister of Defence Levon Mnatsakanyan handed the keys of flats to the families of 67 servicemen—both retired and still in service.

Prime Minister Harutyunyan mentioned the Artsakh Government is always ready to assist in improving the housing conditions for Artsakh servicemen and their families.