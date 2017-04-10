Final Parliamentary Election Results Announced; Seats Distributed

YEREVAN (A.W.)— On April 9, Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission (CEC) presented the distribution of the seats in Armenia’s new Parliament.

The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) was able to guarantee 58 seats—three of which will be represented by ethnic minorities (Yezidi, Kurd, Assyrian).

The Tsarukyan bloc was able to garner 31 seats, with one of them being a representative from the Russian community.

The Yelk bloc was able to guarantee nine seats while the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) will be represented by seven members.

The final voter turnout was 60.93 percent.

None of the five blocs or parties will be represented in the Armenian parliament. They fell short of the five and seven percent vote thresholds set for political parties and blocs according to the country’s Electoral Code.

Below is the final tally according to the CEC.

RPA – 770,440 votes

Tsaurkyan bloc – 428,836

Yelk – 122,065

ARF – 103,048

Armenian Revival – 58,265

Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian bloc – 32,508

Congress-PPA bloc – 25,950

Free Democrats – 14,739

Communist Party of Armenia – 11,741