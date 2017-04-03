First Anniversary of 2016 April War Commemorated in Yerevan

YEREVAN (A.W.)— April 2 marked the one year anniversary of the 2016 April War, when Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive on Artsakh’s (Nagorno Karabagh) military and civilian population, leading to the death of over 100 Armenian servicemen and nine civilians.

In Yerevan, crowds gathered at the Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of Armenian servicemen who have sacrificed their lives for Artsakh. Armenian President Serge Sarkisian, Yerevan Mayor, Taron Margaryan, and Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Movses Hakobyan were also present paying their respects.

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan also released a statement on the occasion, stressing that Azerbaijanis failed their large scale offensive because Armenia, Artsakh, and the Armenian Diaspora form a united front.

Sahakyan reiterated that Armenians have proven that a free and independent Armenia is a priority for Armenians and that Armenians are able to defend themselves against any threat.

He also honored the soldiers who lost their lives in the 2016 April War and stated that their valor and bravery will continue to inspire generations of young people for year. Sahakyan said that one year after the war, Azerbaijan continues their anti Armenian policies and their increased aggression.

“All these once again confirm a century-long truth for our people: we must always be strong and united, protect our freedom and independence and build a worthy future for the generations to come,” concluded the Artsakh President’s statement on president’s website.

Meanwhile, the Artskah Defense Ministry reported that on the night of April 1 -2, Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regiment over 30 times, firing more than 330 shots at Armenian positions with small caliber weapons. The Artsakh Defense Army assured that they are in full control of the situation at the frontline.

A day earlier, the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) of Armenia held gathered at Yerablur and paid their respects all fallen Armenian soldiers, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the war.