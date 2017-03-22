Lara Setrakian to Speak at Hovnanian School

‘Healing from the Armenian Genocide’

Hovnanian School and the Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA) N.J. Affiliate will host Lara Setrakian on April 11, at the school’s New Milford, N.J. campus. The topic of the evening, “Healing from the Armenian Genocide,” has poignant significance since this April 24th will mark the 102nd Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire. After the presentation, there will be a question and answer session. The goal: to continue the dialogue of how Armenians in the Diaspora can evolve through the healing process.

Lara is an award-winning journalist, content strategist, and entrepreneur. She spent the last five years in the Middle East reporting for television, radio, and digital platforms for ABC News, Bloomberg Television, the International Herald Tribune, Business Insider, and Monocle magazine. She is a Young Global Leader with the World Economic Forum and was recently named #20 on the Fast Company list of the 100 Most Creative People in Business. Lara is also the co-founder and CEO of News Deeply, a start-up that is dedicated to covering the world’s most important and underreported stories.

Her team’s inaugural site, Syria Deeply, launched in 2012 and won the 2013 Excellence in Online Journalism Award from the National Press Foundation. News Deeply’s journalists and technologists build in-depth digital platforms that serve as a hub of news, information, and analysis. By fusing rigorous reporting and cutting-edge information design, they make a complex world easier for their readers to understand. The News Deeply team went on to launch Ebola Deeply, Water Deeply, Arctic Deeply, Refugees Deeply and the Women & Girls Hub and will expand to cover new topics in environment, public health, geopolitics, and social impact.

Utilizing the highest ethical reporting standards, Lara believes in building innovative news platforms that are rooted in public service, that stand ready to engage, and explain the complexity of our world. In light of that work, Inc., Magazine called her one of “8 Women Who Could Own the Future.”

Lara grew up in Bergen County, New Jersey, the second daughter of hard-working Armenian-Americans who raised her to value grit, resilience, and resolve. She was an active member of the Armenian community including St. Thomas Armenian School, Sunday School, and Shushi Dance Ensemble. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Harvard University with a degree in Government. Lara’s work at News Deeply has been featured in Fast Company, Mashable, Inc, TechCrunch, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, ABC News, NPR and CNN.