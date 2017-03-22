Belgian Parliamentarians Visit Artsakh, Meet with Foreign Minister

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)— On March 20, a delegation of Members of the Belgian Federal and Brussels Regional Parliament met with

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh) Republic Foreign Minister Karen Mirzoyan, reported Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry.

The delegation was on a visit to Artsakh at the imitative of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAJFD).

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister presented the priorities of the foreign policy of Artsakh, the current stage of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh peace process, and the steps taken by Artsakh towards peaceful negotiations. Both the delegation and Mirzoyan stressed that it was important to settle the conflict through peaceful measures.

The two sides also discussed their views on the development of the state-building taking place in Artsakh and stated that visits by foreign delegations will expand cooperation.

The Belgian parliamentarians welcomed the work of the Artsakh government and their efforts in establishing democratic institutions.