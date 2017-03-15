Dr. Richard Hovannisian to Present New Book in Watertown on March 23

New Book: Armenian Communities of the Northeastern Mediterranean

WATERTOWN, Mass. (A.W.)—Dr. Richard G. Hovannisian will present his new book Armenian Communities of the Northeastern Mediterranean at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC) of Watertown on March 23, at 7 p.m.

Armenian Communities of the Northeastern Mediterranean—the fourteenth volume in the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) conference series Historic Armenian Cities and Provinces—focuses on the history, economic, cultural, educational and political developments among the Armenians in Musa Dagh, Dört Yol, and Kessab. It also presents the thriving Armenian communities of Beylan and Antioch and the onetime Armenian villages in the Ruj Valley and those near Latakia.

Dr. Richard G. Hovannisian is Professor Emeritus of Armenian and Near Eastern History at UCLA, President’s Fellow at Chapman University, and Adjunct Professor of History at USC to work with the Shoah Foundation on testimonies of survivors of the Armenian Genocide. He received a Ph.D. in history from UCLA and was a member of the UCLA faculty since 1962, where he organized both the undergraduate and graduate programs in Armenian history and served as the Associate Director of UCLA’s Center for Near Eastern Studies for two decades

Light refreshments will be served and a book signing will follow the presentation.

The event is sponsored by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Boston Sardarabad gomideh, the St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church of Watertown, the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of Boston, the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Watertown “Leola Sassouni” chapter, the ARS Cambridge “Shushi” chapter, and the Hamazkayin Armenian Cultural and Educational Society of Boston.