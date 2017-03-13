ARS Art Exhibit: Paintings by Arthur Pinajian

Exibit to Benefit Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA Education Fund

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of the Eastern United States is proud to sponsor an art show that features the rare works of Arthur Pinajian (1914-1999) on March 31-April 2, in the Pashalian Hall of Saint Illuminator’s Cathedral, 221 East 27th Street, New York.

The proceeds from this special event will benefit the ARS educational fund that provides undergraduate and graduate grants to Armenian students, studying in the U.S. The grants are awarded based on financial need, merit, and involvement in the Armenian community. In 2016 $40,000 was distributed to deserving students.

Admission to attend this special event is free. The official opening is on April 1, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. All other viewing hours are as follows:

March 31, 2017 – 4 – 10 p.m.

Saturday April 1, 2017 – Noon – 4 p.m.

Sunday April 2, 2017 – 1:00 – 4 p.m.

ARS, Inc. was founded in 1910 in New York City to provide educational and humanitarian assistance to Armenians throughout the world. The ARS of Eastern USA programs and projects are:

• ARS Youth Connect Program

• Lazarian Graduate and Undergraduate Scholarships

• Armenian National Education Committee (ANEC)

• AYF Camp Haiastan, Franklin, MA

• Support for the Eastern USA Armenian Schools

• ARS Mother and Child Clinic, Birth Center, Akhourian, Armenia

• Sponsor a Child Program in Armenia and Artsakh

• Orphan Education Program in Armenia and Artsakh

• Medz Tagher “Soseh” Kindergarten in Artsakh

• Support rebuilding Stepanakert “Soseh” Kindergarten, Artsakh

• Artsakh Relief Fund

• Humanitarian and Educational Support to Syrian Armenians

For more information, contact the ARS of Eastern USA at arseastus@gmail.com, 1(617)926-3801.