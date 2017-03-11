The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe: New Home Becomes a Reality

The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe broke ground on a new Family Life and Cultural Center in June 2016 in Bradford, Mass. on Route 125.

This new center is the second phase of a three-phase project that started over 15 years ago. In 2002, our two local parishes, Holy Cross Apostolic Church in Lawrence and St. Gregory’s Apostolic Church in Haverhill, merged with the approval of the Diocese, creating one unified church named The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe.

Parishioners of both churches have become one new community, developing a legacy for their children and grandchildren to carry on the strong Armenian faith and culture here in the Merrimack Valley.

Construction progress for the new church and center is on schedule with the targeted occupancy date in the first week of April 2017. The Hye Pointe Parish Council has found a buyer for the Haverhill church and while awaiting construction completion, the parish is worshipping at the Sacred Hearts Catholic Church in Bradford. We thank the Sacred Heart community for opening their doors and hearts to our parishioners.

The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe has received tremendous spiritual support for the construction of their Family Life Center. The church has received guidance and direction from it’s Parish Council in the funding and building of the facility. Many local professionals have donated their time and expertise serving on the committees established to support the Parish Council in their fundraising efforts to construct this wonderful Armenian cultural center.

According to Father Vart Gyozalyan, pastor of the church, the new Family Life Center will provide the needed space for fellowship and gatherings. “You will enter a warm and inviting Family Life and Cutural Center to welcome you to Hye Pointe. The new Family Life and Cultural Center will allow us further growth for our worship, educational and fellowship experiences at The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, as follows: new choir room, offices, and classrooms. New conference rooms will provide future growth and enhancement of youth, Christian education, and cultural programs, plus dedicated meeting spaces. The Family Life and Cultural Center will provide us sufficient space which will allow for many new fellowship events and activities,” Father Gyozalyan said.

The Family Life and Cultural Center’s grand opening is scheduled for April 22, at 5 p.m. under the auspices of his Eminence Archbishop Khahjag Barsamian. Armenian gymnast, Houry Gebeshian will be speaking to our community about her experiences representing our proud nation on the world stage.

Those who wish can make a Building Fund donation to the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe. Donations can be made payable to: “The Armenian Church at Hye Pointe Building Fund”, PO Box 8069, Bradford, Mass. 01835

http://www.hyepointearmenianchurch.org/

Please be a lasting part of the Merrimack Valley Armenian Apostolic community. For us, for our children. Thank you for your support.

For more information, please contact Gary Townsend at (508) 517 6488 or call The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe at (978) 372-9227.,