Armenian Community of France to Protest Aliyev’s Visit

PARIS, France (A.W.)— The Armenian community of France will be protesting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s Paris visit on March 14, according to Co-chairman of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organization in France and Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Bureau member Franck Papazian.

“Aliyev will be meeting with the President of France… We are protesting to condemn his visit to France, the Aliyev regime, and the militarization of Azerbaijan, while showing our support to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh) and the self determination of the people of Artsakh,” Papazian told Yerevan-based Armenpress news.

According to Papazian, a large crowd is expected to protest the visit. “We must do what we can in order for the media to cover our issue,” added Papazian. “The demonstration will take place at a location where there’s a large number of people, including tourists.”

Aliyev will arrive to France on March 14 as a part of an official two-day visit.