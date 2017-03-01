Special Screening of ‘Women of 1915’ Held in Toronto

Two Ontario Teachers and Four Students Receive Corning Center Awards

TORONTO, Canada—On Feb. 25, the Corning Center (The Sara Corning Center for Genocide Education) introduced Bared Maronian’s inspiring and powerful documentary, Women of 1915 for the second time at the Hamazkayin Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival Committee’s special encore presentation in benefit of the A.R.S. Armenian School annual Telethon. The screening took place at the Armenian Youth Center’s Hamazkayin Theater.

“The documentary you are about to see is very unique as was Bared Maronian’s previous documentary, Orphans of the Genocide. Both left audiences worldwide with knowledge they would not have otherwise come across and a high level of curiosity, prompting one to dig deeper and learn more,” said Corning Center Founder and Chair Raffi Sarkissian in his introduction. “Bared’s creations embody every aspect of an excellent documentary. Therefore, it is no coincidence that he has received many honours and awards,” Sarkissian added.

The Corning Center is dedicated to promoting and providing ongoing research and education in the fields of human rights and genocide education. The Center’s educational initiatives focus on developing teacher training and workshop opportunities, program development for schools, classroom visits, public lectures and presentations and the development of resources for teachers and students.

At the event, the Corning Center’s Director of Finance, Paul Ternamian, presented the Speak Out contest to the audience and invited the awardees to stage. Director Bared Maronian joined the Corning Centre on stage to present the awardees with their certificates and awards. On the occasion of the 100th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the Corning Centre held an Essay and Creative Writing Contest called Speak Out. The contest was open to all senior level high school students in Ontario, awarding a first place prize in each category of $500 and a runner prize of $100.

This year’s winners represented two schools from two school boards. Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in the Waterloo Region District School Board and Sir Allan Macnab Secondary in the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.

The students who won this year were fortunate to have had exemplary teachers who attended the event, both of whom have worked with the Corning Centre in the past.

The Corning Center recognized the two outstanding Ontario teachers for their commitment to genocide education, Erin Ledlow from Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in the Waterloo Region District School Board and Deborah Brown from Sir Allan Macnab Secondary in the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.

The Corning Center gifted the two teachers with a copy of Aram Adjemian’s A Call From Armenia: Canada’s Response to the Armenian Genocide, and Bared Maronian’s two films on DVD Orphans of the Genocide and Women of 1915.

The Corning Centre awarded prizes to their students whose works were chosen for first and second places for the centre’s Speak Out Contest: Gabriella Zepeda Ayala (first place) and Nate Skeen (second place) and the winners of the creative writing contest, Casey Monkelbaan (first place) and Lareb Zahra (second place).

“Education is the most effective means to equip every new generation with the knowledge and skills needed to become positive contributors in society and agents of change. The grade 11 Genocide and Crimes Against Humanity Course has been doing just this thanks to dedicated teachers like Erin and Deborah,” Ternamian concluded.