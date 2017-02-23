Armenian Serviceman Gor Khudinyan Killed on Artsakh LoC

At Least One Azerbaijani Soldier Killed as Armenian Forces Counter Azerbaijani Offensive

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)— Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh) Defense Army contract serviceman Gor Khudinyan (b. 1991) was killed at the northern direction of the Artsakh Line of Contact (LoC) under unclear circumstances on Feb. 23, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported.

A criminal case has been launched and an investigation is underway to determine the details of the incident.

The Defense Ministry announced in a separate statement that Azerbaijani forces continued to attack the LoC overnight and early into Feb. 23. More than 1,600 shots were fired at the Armenian positions with different caliber weapons.

The forces fired 10 canon shells and 52 mortar shells on Armenian positions in the eastern and northeastern directions of the LoC.

The Artsakh Defense Army took necessary preventative actions and countered the Azerbaijani offensive. As a result, the Azeri side suffered at least one casualty, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported. The Artsakh Defense Ministry confirmed the Azerbaijani serviceman’s death in its statement.

“The situation at the frontline is under full control of the Artsakh Defense Army,” read a part of the statement.