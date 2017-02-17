NKR Serviceman Dies of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

STEPANAKERT, NKK (A.W.)— Nagorno-Karabagh (NKR/Artsakh) Defense Army serviceman Garegin Argamanyan (b. 1997) died on Feb. 17 after being accidentally poisoned by carbon monoxide. According to the NKR Defense Ministry’s press service, Argamanyan was poisoned at a battery-charging warehouse at an NKR Armed Forces military base.

Initial reports stated that he was poisoned because of a faulty diesel generator. The Defense Ministry said that an investigation has been launched into the incident and a medical-forensic autopsy of the body has been conducted.