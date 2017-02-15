UCLA to host 15th Annual Graduate Student Colloquium in Armenian Studies

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—The graduate students of Armenian Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) recently announced the 15th Annual Graduate Student Colloquium in Armenian Studies to be held on Feb. 24. The event will be held at UCLA in Royce Hall 314 from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and includes a catered reception.

The day-long event will feature graduate research on various topics in Armenian studies including genocide and memory, language and literacy, state- and community-wide policies, and specific studies on various aspects of Armenians’ long history. Presentations will be made by 11 scholars from seven different counties. The program will conclude with a musical performance and a reception.

For 15 years, the graduate student colloquium has dedicated itself to encouraging, fostering, and promoting scholarly research among young scholars in the field of Armenian studies.

“We are proud to host this one-of-a-kind event that gives young scholars in the field of Armenian Studies all across the world a forum at which to present their research, receive constructive feedback, and network with their peers and the faculty of UCLA. This year we are looking forward to celebrating the fifteenth year with a piano recital by Los Angeles pianist Harout Senekeremian, and a look back on the history of the colloquium,” said Jesse Arlen, Director of The UCLA Graduate Student Colloquium in Armenian Studies.

Moreover, the third Annual Undergraduate Student Colloquium in Armenian Studies will be taking place on the day prior, on Feb. 23. The event will be hosted in Royce Hall 314 at UCLA from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by a reception. Undergraduate presenters will discuss topics pertaining to Armenian language, music, and history.

Both colloquia are free and open to the public.

More information regarding the Colloquia may be found at: http://nelc.ucla.edu/agsc/ as well as on Facebook at: https://tinyurl.com/UCLAGradColloquium and at: https://tinyurl.com/UCLAUndergradColloquium.