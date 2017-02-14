Armenian Youth Share Their Love for the AYF-YOARF

Quotes gathered from the AYF-YOARF’s 83rd Annual Convention’s ‘Passing of the Gavel’

This past weekend, Armenians celebrated the feast of St. Sarkis—the Armenian Patron Saint of love and youth. Today, people around the world are celebrating Valentine’s Day—a celebration of love and affection.

To mark the two occasions, the Armenian Weekly, in collaboration with the Armenian Youth Federation – Youth Organization of the ARF (AYF-YOARF) Eastern U.S., has decided to share excerpts from the 2016 “Passing of the Gavel”—a time-honored tradition held at the end of each year’s AYF-YOARF Convention.

During the latest ceremony, which took place at the organization’s 83rd Convention in Waltham, Mass., delegates and guests shared their heartfelt reflections and experiences in the organization and with their peers. Often ending in sincere tears and emotions, the “Passing of the Gavel” proves the impact the AYF-YOARF has on the lives of the Armenian youth and community.

“I don’t care where your family is from; if you are in this room you are Armenian. The most powerful thing is that we are still here. We have had this organization thrive for 83 years, and with the people in this room, I know we are not going anywhere. Do what it is that makes you happy—I’m just lucky that I’m still here and have you all in my life.”

-Adam Aktchian, Providence “Varantian” chapter

“When I started this organization, it’a crazy to think I did not have this same mindset. Now, AYF is family to me. I can’t thank you all enough for the love, support, and kind things you showed me. You may not realize it, but it truly means a lot. You helped me and my brother get through the hardest time of our lives. You all mean something to my family and me and I wish there was a way we could repay the favor.”

-Giovany Aktchian, Providence “Varantian” chapter

“We are represented by Armenian youth throughout the world and we have new challenges out there every day. I wish I had the chance to work with some of you sooner. You’re going to get so much but you have to give so much first.”

-Hrag Arakelian, Providence “Varantian” chapter

“I feel we are a part of a new generation that is ready to defend Armenia.”

-Sevan Araz, Washington DC “Ani” chapter

“I didn’t grow up in an Armenian community—it was the one thing I always wanted. All of you in this room are so lucky to grow up in this community that will not only stand up for each other, but for our brothers in Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh/NKR), and Javakhk. AYF has given me the most challenging tasks I never thought I could accomplish, but working with all of you proves the unimaginable is possible.”

-Carnie Armenian, Greater Boston “Nejdeh” chapter

“I’m truly blessed to be part of such an amazing organization. I feel proud and inspired.”

-Rita Bahnan, Worcester “Aram” chapter

“I truly learned and am inspired by all of you, all of us in the AYF.”

-Anna Bedrosian, Toronto “Simon Zavarian” chapter (AYF Canada)

“My family doesn’t participate in the AYF; it has been my decision since I was 10 and that is because of unger Mgo Kassabian. This organization radiates through your body, radiates through the room. I am so glad that I joined, that I’m here now, and that I have years ahead of me in this organization.”

-Lucille Barberian, North Andover “Sassoun” chapter

“When they started using this gavel, a tangible Armenia was a dream—a free Armenia was a goal. This convention is the opportunity to plant a seed and each seed we plant, each resolution we make, is ours to nurture and follow through. “

-Puzant Berberian, San Fernando Valley “Sardarabad” chapter (AYF Western U.S.)

“Seeing the number of members coming to convention grow makes me so excited and proud.”

-Ani Bournazian, Washington DC “Ani” chapter

“It’s great to see positive conversation and to feel that we are moving forward in a positive direction. Despite the stress and hurdles, it’s impressive to see how much gets done in the organization and this is something to be proud of.”

-Daniel Chakmakjian, Greater Boston “Nejdeh” chapter

“Without the AYF we would be so lost. We would be assimilated. Thank you for being a part of my life.”

-Sam Chakmakjian, Greater Boston “Nejdeh” chapter

“I don’t have words to explain my love for this organization.”

-Meghri Der Vartanian, Greater Boston “Nejdeh” chapter

“The special thing about this organization is that even though we think some people are irreplaceable, there will always be someone to step up to the plate. Instead of saying ‘thank you,’ I made promises to the organization that I want to keep. Most importantly, I promise the AYF will live on even after me.”

-Arev Dinkjian, New Jersey “Arsen” chapter

“When I came here from Syria, the AYF gave me hope. I become a new person and no matter where I go—here, present day Armenia, Historical Armenia, or where I grew up, the AYF gave me hope and I’m so happy that I’m here. There are no words that explain how happy I am that I am here. Thank you.”

-Vrej Dawli, Chicago “Ararat” chapter

“To the Central Executive—these are our role models. These are the people we look up to. Remember these days, I don’t regret it. “

-Gevork Dramgotchian, Philadelphia “Sebouh” chapter

“This weekend was astonishing. The East Coast is the first AYF organization and it is in the forefront; it is leading the organization. You have the biggest problems; we have it easy compared to you. You have proven to be so thorough. That sort of dedication and thoroughness is the reason you’ve existed as long as you have. And from what I’ve seen this weekend you will prosper and are an example to follow.”

-Raffi Hasserjian, Toronto “Simon Zavarian” chapter (AYF Canada)

“I was at the convention where we had the idea to start a project in Javakhk. And now, we have to continue—we must continue the work.”

-Vartenie Kachichian, New Jersey “Arsen” chapter

“This organization has been something that I can call my family. When my dad passed, it wasn’t just my community and family—it was my ungers, my counselors, members from other chapters who were there for me. This is my family.”

-Mgo Kassabian, North Andover “Sassoun” chapter

“It’s been great, it’s been crazy, it’s been stressful, it’s made me a better man. At times, I almost feel unworthy to be a part of this Central Executive because you are all so incredible. I wasn’t blessed to have an older brother, but AYF has provided me many older brothers. “

-Avedis Keshgegian, Philadelphia “Sebouh” chapter

“What we have here is something worth fighting for. Although we may not see immediate results, or sometimes feel as though all of this work we are doing is for nothing, we need to hold on to the fact that these sleepless nights, these meetings that last what seems like forever, the arguments, the frustration, the comfort, the agreements, the breakthroughs… it’s all worth it for our future.”

-Ani Khachatourian, Greater Boston “Nejdeh” chapter

“There is something to learn from everyone in this organization. To everyone in this room, we are so lucky to have each other. It’s not about us, but the greater picture.”

-Nairi Khachatourian, Greater Boston “Nejdeh” chapter

“This organization makes us all listen and think.”

-Arakel Khaligian, Racine “Armen Garo” chapter

“Last year at this time, I could’ve never guessed that I’d be in Armenia [for the AYF Internship and Camp Javakhk]. Being there, I couldn’t have guessed how much I would’ve loved it. Coming back, I could’ve never guessed how much I miss it.”

-Areknaz Khaligian, Racine “Armen Garo” chapter

“We do this for a reason. I can’t wait for my future children to be in this too.”

-Patil Kiledjian, New Jersey “Arsen” chapter

“It’s amazing how we, as separate individuals, each with completely different lives, can come together under our organization’s flag, and create a small Armenia in our communities “

-Antranig Koumdakjian, Toronto “Simon Zavarian chapter (AYF Canada)

“The real winners and not just those at Olympics, but those that go to Javakhk, organize our juniors, and lead our committees. Being spread too thin, I couldn’t let go of AYF. I’m so attached. This is not something I can let go off my plate; it’s such a big part of my life.”

-Nairi Krafian, Greater Boston “Nejdeh” chapter

“We have a home, no matter where we go around the world—literally anywhere. We could be in another country, but it still feels like home. And that is something that most do not have in their community. I am so proud to be a part of that. I did not choose this life, we did not choose this life and I thought to myself how lucky we are to be a part of this. One cause: to be a better community and a better Armenia.”

-Nareh Mkrtschjan, Providence “Varantian” chapter

“This organization doesn’t run by itself. It’s the Central Executive and all of the members that make this happen.”

-Talar Mouradian, Greater Boston “Nejdeh” chapter

“Everyone in this room is so dedicated to this organization that we will even battle it out over a single word in a resolution. I am lucky to be here and learn from you. No other organization cannot provide this.”

-Daron Pogharian, Philadelphia “Sebouh” chapter

“I never had an older brother, but this organization gave me many of those. It also gave me younger brothers and younger sisters. This organization has given me a lot, even though you don’t think of it. It even gave me my future wife. If the AYF calls on me until the day I die, I’m here for it.”

-Ara Sarajian, New Jersey “Arsen” chapter

“The amount of work and dedication taken upon by the members here is indescribable. We are not done. What we accomplished at this convention is up to us. We need to put the wheels in motion. We have learned from our leaders and now it us up to us to be the leaders for the youth.”

-Garo Tashian, Providence “Varantian” chapter

“We all are working together for a greater objective than all of us. And that gives me an energy boost to work that much harder. “

-Harout Tashian, Providence “Varantian” chapter

“To all of my ungers in this organization—come to Philadelphia and I will take care of anything you may need.”

-Pete Tashjian, Philadelphia “Sebouh” chapter

“The first thing I’m going to do is thank my mother for insisting I be in the AYF and to attend convention.”

-Araxi Tossounian, Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” chapter