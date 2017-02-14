Florida Premier of ‘Earthquake’ to Take Place in Miami on March 2

9MIAMI, Fla.—The Florida premier of “Earthquake,” a drama set in Soviet Armenia about the tragic 1998 earthquake in Gyumri (Leninakan), Armenia will take place at the O Cinema in Miami Beach, Florida on March 2 at 7 p.m. This will be the first and only screening of the film in Florida.

Based on a true story, “Earthquake” is a dramatized recreation of one of the Soviet Union’s most devastating natural disasters—a massive 7.0 earthquake that struck northern Armenia in December 1988—produced by Mars Media in Russia and directed by Sarik Andreasyan. “Earthquake” tells the story of the massive quake that struck Armenia’s second largest city, destroyed more than 300 communities, and killed about 30,000 people.

Focused around the story of two young men, Andrey Berezhnov and Robert Melkonyan, whose fates were already intertwined by an earlier tragedy—a car crash caused by Andrey that killed Robert’s parents—the film brings them together in the same rescue squad of Gyumri (formerly Leninakan) as they struggle to cope with a disaster that eclipses their own personal stories.

Directed by Sarik Andreasyan, the film is in Russian with English subtitles. It was selected by Armenia as an entry for the 89th Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Tickets are $18 (non-refundable and cannot be exchanged) and available for purchase online here. The film is only for viewers 16 years+, and not recommended for pregnant women and people suffering from heart disease.

Guest can RSVP on Facebook.