ARS of Eastern USA Now Accepting Undergraduate and Graduate Scholarship Applications

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern United States is now accepting applications to its annual Undergraduate and Graduate Lazarian Scholarship program. The application deadline is April 1.

Scholarship grants are awarded based on a combination of financial need, merit, and involvement in the Armenian community. All three areas should be addressed in the application. Each application is only valid for one year, but students who have received a grant may apply for a second one. Applications are not automatically renewed and an individual may only be granted a maximum of two scholarships.

Requirements for eligibility are that the applicant must be of Armenian descent and must have already completed at least one college semester at an accredited institution in the United States. The application form must be accompanied by financial aid information, an official transcript, and letters of recommendation. For complete details about the application process and to access the application form, please visit www.arseastusa.org. for further questions please email the ARS Regional Office at arseastus@gmail.com