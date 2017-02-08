NKR Serviceman Killed, Another Wounded by Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT, NKR (A.W.)—Armenian serviceman Gegham Manukyan (b. 1979) was killed by Azerbaijani fire at around 11 a.m. on Feb. 8, in the eastern direction of the Nagorno-Karabagh (NKR/Artsakh) Line of Contact (LoC). According a press statement released by the NKR Ministry of Defense, an investigation has been launched into Manukyan’s death.

Another serviceman, Koryun Kirakosyan (b. 1998), who was conducting his mandatory military service, was seriously wounded by Azerbiajani fire at an NKR military outpost in the direction of Martakert at around noon on Feb. 8. According to several reports, Kirakosyan was wounded in the head and is currently being treated in a military hospital in Stepanakert.

The incidents come only two days after Armenian serviceman Gor Gareginyan (b. 1997) was killed by Azerbaijani fire in the northeastern direction of the NKR LoC, and a little more than two weeks after Karen Ulubabyan (b. 1995) was killed by Azerbaijani fire on the NKR LoC on Jan. 22.