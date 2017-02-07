Vahé Baladouni: 1925-2017

Vahé Baladouni, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away in his 92nd year at home in Falls Church, Va. on Jan. 20. After raising his family in New Orleans, La., he moved to the D.C. area following hurricane Katrina.

He is survived by wife, Billie Salisbury Baladouni; son, Vahan Baladouni; daughter, Janig Baladouni Heard; son-in-law, Dru Heard; and three grandchildren, Arminé, Sevan, and Zabel.

He was born in 1925 in the city of Zagazig, Egypt to Suren and Haigouhi Baladouni, survivors of the 1915 Armenian Genocide. He was also raised by his uncle, Hmayeak Shems, a renowned Armenian poet who had a profound impact on his life.

After completing his secondary education in Alexandria, Egypt, he moved in 1956 to the United States, where he successfully obtained a B.A., M.S., and Ph.D. (University of Illinois, 1965). For some 35 years he lectured in the College of Business Administration at the University of New Orleans. He published extensively and was well recognized for his scholarly contributions in accounting. In 2000 he retired with the honorary title Professor Emeritus.

As scholar, writer, and critic, he continued to author and translate numerous publications in both English and Armenian including but not limited to: Hmayeak Shems: A Poet of Pure Spirit; Through History with Love: An Armenian Pilgrimage; For the House for Torkom; Armenian Merchants of the Seventeenth and Early Eighteenth Centuries; Hmayyag Shems: Select Works.

The family has held a private Celebration of Life. The Hokehankist will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Church in Washington D.C. on March 5. In his honor, contributions can be made to AGBU (Armenian General Benevolent Union). https://donate.agbu.org/tribute-donation.