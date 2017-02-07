Azerbaijani Authorities Do Not Lead OSCE Mission to Frontlines During Monitoring

STEPANAKERT, NKR (A.W.)—Azerbaijani authorities did not lead the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Mission to its front lines during a scheduled monitoring of the Line of Contact (LoC) between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh/NKR) and Azerbaijan. According to a press statement released by the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the planned monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule and no violations of the ceasefire regime were registered on either side.

According to the Ministry, the monitoring was conducted in the direction of the Hadrut region in NKR, to the north of the city of Horadiz. From the positions of the NKR Defense Army, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Khristo Khristov (Bulgaria) and Jiri Aberle (Czech Republic), as well as Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

From the opposite side of the LoC, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), and staff member of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Peter Svedberg (Sweden).

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.