AYF Eastern U.S. Issues Statement on Executive Order on Immigration and Refugees

WATERTOWN, Mass.—Newly elected United States President Donald Trump has recently issued an Executive Order to temporarily prevent immigrants and refugees from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen from traveling to the U.S. The Armenian Youth Federation, Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern Region, stands strongly against this ban.

As descendants of immigrants, or immigrants ourselves, we are exceptionally disappointed by this order. Our communities were founded on the basis that America was a safe haven for Armenians, and all foreigners, looking to escape persecution and endangerment. This new order prevents our brothers and sisters in Syria, who are currently suffering, from finding refuge here in the United States. Many AYF-YOARF members still have family in Syria looking to escape.

Not too long ago, many of our ancestors came to this country when fleeing the Armenian Genocide at the hands of the Young Turks of the Ottoman Empire. Had the United States closed its doors then, the Armenian diaspora would look vastly different than it does today.

The AYF-YOARF Eastern Region firmly stands against this executive order, and will continue to fight for justice and human rights for all.