Investigation Launched into the Death of Another Armenian Serviceman

YEREVAN (A.W.)—Armenian serviceman Sargis Apinyan, an Armenian Defense Forces member conducting his mandatory service, died in a military medical facility on Jan. 26. According to preliminary data, Apinyan’s health began drastically deteriorating on at around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 26 at his military unit’s drill grounds.

According to a press statement released by the Investigative Committee of Armenia, Apinyan was rushed to the unit’s medical facility, where he was pronounced dead at around 5:35 p.m. The Investigative Committee is currently conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of Apinyan’s death.

A day earlier, on Jan. 25, the body of Armenian serviceman Private Shavarsh Galstyan was discovered at an unspecified military position, according to a statement released by the Investigative Committee. According to the statement, Galstyan’s body was discovered with a gunshot wound to the jaw.

It is believed that Galstyan’s death is a result of hazing-related suicide and an investigation is currently underway.