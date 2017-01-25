Lapshin to Appeal Extradition Case

MINSK, Belarus (A.W.)—Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin has appealed the decision of the Belarusian Prosecutor General’s Office on his extradition to Baku. The closed session will take place on Jan. 26.

Meanwhile, Armenian Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Armen Tatoyan met with Philippe Boillat, the Director General of Human Rights and Rule of Law of the Council of Europe on Jan. 23, to present the issue of extradition of Lapshin, according to Public Radio of Armenia.

The Armenian Ombudsman noted that the decision on his extradition is of political nature, poses a direct threat to freedom of speech and creates an impermissible precedent. “It’s a harsh violation of the European human rights protection system,” Tatoyan said, adding that “[the] journalists’ visits to Artsakh cannot be subject to any persecution.”

Lapshin was detained on Dec. 15 for visiting Nagorno-Karabagh (NKR/Artsakh) in 2011, 2012, and 2016 and for criticizing Azerbaijani policies in his blog.

According to Tatoyan, the case comes to prove the need to make visits to Artsakh more frequent and intensify the involvement of the Artsakh Ombudsman and international entities.

In addition, on Jan. 13, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said that Belarusian authorities should unconditionally release Lapshin. “Aleksandr Lapshin should not be jailed for expressing his opinions or traveling to a disputed region,” CPJ Europe and Central Asia Program Coordinator Nina Ognianova said. “We call on Belarussian authorities to release the travel blogger without condition and allow him to return home.”

On Jan. 17, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov opposed Lapshin’s extradition during a press conference. More recently, on Jan. 20, Israel proposed that Lapshin apologize in writing to Azerbaijan, and in exchange for Baku to revoke its request to extradite him.

Azerbaijan has declared 180 journalists personae non grata—meaning they cannot enter the country—for visiting the “disputed territory” of Nagorno-Karabagh, according to Russia’s state-run Interfax news agency.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s full list, last updated on Dec. 7, 2016, includes 623 names in total.